French ambassador convinced by importance of France-EU-Azerbaijan space co-op

French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross is convinced by the importance of France-EU-Azerbaijan space cooperation, Trend reports referring to the ambassador’s message in Twitter.

“After a great meeting today with Samaddin Asadov, Chairman of Azercosmos, I'm more than ever convinced by the importance of France-European Union-Azerbaijan space cooperation for agriculture, water management, science, telemedecine, higher education and technology applications,” Gross tweeted.