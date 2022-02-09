Moldovan FM stresses importance of cooperation with Azerbaijan in energy sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

It is important to develop cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova in the energy sector, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova Nicu Popescu, paying a visit to Baku, said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

"Today's meeting was very fruitful. The prospects for the development of mutual relations were discussed. We believe that the development of political ties also creates conditions for the development of economic relations. For sure, it is significant to promote cooperation in the energy sector," Popescu said.

The minister noted that Moldova has always stood for the territorial integrity and inviolability of Azerbaijan's state borders. According to him, Moldova adheres to this position even today.