European Union, World Bank sign grant agreement in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
A ceremony of signing a grant agreement between the European Union (EU) and the World Bank (WB) for the Azerbaijani government was held in Baku on February 16, Trend reports from the signing ceremony.
The term of the agreement is three years and the cost is $5.2 million.
The document was signed by WB representative in Baku Sarah Michael and Head of the EU delegation to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko.
Moreover, in accordance with the provisions of the document, it envisages four priority spheres of EU activity in Azerbaijan and five national priorities for Azerbaijan.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
EU-World Bank grant agreement with Azerbaijan to help increase competitiveness in market - EU official (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s Tourism Office in Israel working to increase number, diversity of tourists – ambassador
Israel hopes its companies to be part of renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan – ambassador (Exclusive)
State Commission on Economic Co-op between Azerbaijan and Japan holds preparatory videoconference meeting
Azerbaijan treats issues on conflicts and wars on basis of international law, peace, security principles - expert
Kazakh, Azerbaijani ports to establish e-exchange of information on cargo transportation (Exclusive)