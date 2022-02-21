Another train to depart from Azerbaijan’s Astara city within Russian-Azerbaijani ‘Agroexpress’ project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Another train will depart from Azerbaijan’s Astara city within the Russian-Azerbaijani ‘Agroexpress’ project on Feb. 21, Yusif Abdullayev, acting head of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO), said during the Azerbaijan & Udmurtia business forum in Baku, Trend reports.

“This project will contribute to the growth of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia,” Abdullayev said. “AZPROMO focuses on development of Azerbaijan's export of non-oil products.”

The delegation consisting of representatives of Udmurt companies will visit Baku on February 21.

