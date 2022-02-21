Azerbaijan's SMBDA expresses interest in attracting foreign business

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) is interested in attracting foreign business to the country and ready to provide the necessary assistance, Board Chairman of SMBDA Orkhan Mammadov said, Trend reports.

Mammadov made the remark during the Azerbaijan & Udmurtia [Russian region] business forum being held in Baku.

"Holding events of this format demonstrates the presence of a wide range of areas for joint cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Udmurt Republic, including in the field of small and medium businesses, and allows more quickly identify promising areas for the implementation of bilateral initiatives," he noted.

"Representatives of a number of public and private structures are taking part in this forum, which creates conditions for an effective dialogue between the parties. Our agency attaches great importance to expanding ties with the relevant structures of Russia at the level of state institutions, as well as directly with business communities," the chairman further said.

According to him, within the framework of long-term cooperation with Russian SME (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises) Corporation JSC, seminars were held for SMEs on public procurement, specialized round tables with the participation of companies from both sides.

He noted that particular attention is paid to working with Russian regions, and before the COVID-19 pandemic, the dynamics of the growth of initiatives to develop regional cooperation were observed.

"Unfortunately, at the peak of the pandemic, we were limited in our ability to maintain direct contacts. Due to the easing of restrictions, it’s gratifying to see the return of activity in this direction," Mammadov also noted. "During a meeting of the business mission of Russian companies in the field of "Smart City" urban infrastructure development held in Baku last November, the agency and the Russian Export Center signed a joint memorandum aimed at enhancing contacts and providing support to SMEs in both countries."

"The agency is actively working to expand the geography of cooperation between local SMEs and potential foreign partners. In this regard, I would like to note the interest in establishing relations with the relevant structures of Udmurtia for exchange of experience, as well as the implementation of joint business support mechanisms," he said.

Mammadov pointed out that SMBDA’s Centers for the Development of Small and Medium Businesses are provided for the services of business people. The centers consult SMEs, conduct trainings and incubation programs.

"Entrepreneurs can go through all the necessary steps to set up business activities in our Small and Medium Business Houses, which provide single G2B and B2B services to SMEs on the "one-stop-shop" principle," the chairman added.

"The agency also provides financial support to entrepreneurs on local market research for a successful business. Among other financial mechanisms of the agency, I would like to note the provision of grants for the implementation of scientific, educational and research projects in the field of SME development. The agency can also assist entrepreneurs in identifying a local business partner," he said.

"In this direction, I would like to note the "Friends of SMEs" network, which operates in about 30 regions and cities of Azerbaijan, as well as the Public Council under the agency, which consists of 15 business associations uniting hundreds of entrepreneurs," Mammadov emphasized.

"I would like to once again thank the organizers and all participants of today's event and express confidence in further fruitful cooperation, as well as call on entrepreneurs of both countries to actively engage in dialogue and identify common interests, which we, as the agency, are ready to support in close dialogue with the Russian Trade Representative Office in Azerbaijan," he concluded.