SOCAR Energy Ukraine to support ambulances and fire service vehicles with free fuel in Ukraine
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.26
By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:
SOCAR Energy Ukraine, guided by the principles of humanism, will support ambulances and fire service vehicles in Ukraine with free fuel, Ibrahim Ahmedov, spokesman for the Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR, told Trend.
SOCAR operates in Ukraine through SOCAR Energy Ukraine, which was established in December 2009. The main activity of the company is the wholesale and retail sale of petroleum products, wholesale of natural gas and aviation fuel.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan propose organizing talks between Ukraine and Russia - Zelenskyy
Numerous Azerbaijani citizens apply for evacuation from Ukraine - State Committee on Work with Diaspora
Int’l community must make efforts to prevent tragedies like in Azerbaijan's Khojaly in future - Kazakhstan's Embassy
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: Alibaba Mammadov’s death is a great and irreplaceable loss for our culture and all our people (PHOTO)
Turkey expects perpetrators of Khojaly genocide to be brought to justice - advisor to Turkish president (VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend nationwide march to commemorate 30th anniversary of Khojaly genocide (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Labour-Social Protection of Population talks plans to expand digital infrastructure
Killings of civilians at Khojaly stemmed from policy of ethnic hatred against Azerbaijanis at state level in Armenia - MFA