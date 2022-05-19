Access2Success: trainings for female entrepreneurs (PHOTO)

Trainings for female entrepreneurs have started within the framework of AccessBank “Access2Success” project. More than 250 candidates have applied for participation in the project, which aimed to support females in their initial steps in entrepreneurship activities. 53 applicants, who met all the selection criteria, were invited to participate in the trainings. Entrepreneurs from Baku, Khirdalan and Aghdam are currently being trained by experts on various business-related topics, including strategic development, reporting and accountability, sales, traditional and digital marketing, e-commerce, human resource management, business control, etc. In addition to receiving theoretical knowledge from experts, the entrepreneurs also participate in practical skill trainings which help them to apply immediately the gained knowledge to their own business cases. The program will continue until the end of June.

Being the leader in microfinance in Azerbaijan, AccessBank has launched the training program for female entrepreneurs in order to improve the competitive business environment in the country. The aim of the bank is to support females who are engaged in micro, small and medium business and intend to expand it in the future.