Azerbaijan considers introduction of plastic processing technology - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Azerbaijan is expected to introduce plastic processing technology, the country's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev said at the 'Italian Design Day 2022: Design and new technologies for sustainable development' event, held at the ADA University on May 24, Trend reports.

"Nowadays, waste management constitutes a global trend. It also continues to be a challenge not only for Azerbaijan, but for the entire region," Babayev said.

According to him, the possibility of implementing plastic processing techniques in Azerbaijan is real, as well as discussions on the topic have already been held.