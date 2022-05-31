Azerbaijani parliament discussing bill on state budget for 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. A bill "On implementation of the Azerbaijani state budget for 2021" is being discussed at the plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship Tahir Mirkishili is introducing the bill to the MPs.

The state budget revenues for 2021 amounted to over 26.3 billion manat ($15.4 billion), which is 3.8 percent (969.3 million manat or $570.1 million) more than the approved forecast.

Meanwhile, the budget expenditures equaled 27.4 billion manat ($16.1 billion), which is 3.9 percent (1.1 billion manat or $647 million) less than the approved forecast. Accordingly, the state budget deficit amounted to 1.02 billion manat ($600 million), which is 67.1 percent less than the approved forecast.