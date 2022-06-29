Pollution of Azerbaijan's Okhchuchay river - among important issues on agenda - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Pollution of Azerbaijan's Okhchuchay river is one of the important issues on the agenda, Head of the International Organizations Sector at the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of Azerbaijan's Presidential Administration Habib Mikayilli said at an international conference on "Promoting water partnership and action for sustainable water management", being held in the 'smart' Aghali village of Zangilan district, Trend reports.

According to him, the ecological status of the Okhchuchay river has considerably deteriorated due to its pollution by enterprises operating in Armenia over the 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani Karabakh.

"Unfortunately, even one international company was involved in this river pollution process," Mikayilli said.

Furthermore, the head of the sector emphasized Azerbaijan's large-scale reconstruction activities, including the improvement of water management as well.