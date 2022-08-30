Azerbaijani company expands its activities in Uzbekistan

Since March 2022, GPS Solutions LLC has initiated a number of projects in Tashkent and in the regions of Uzbekistan to integrate vehicle monitoring and real-time video surveillance systems.

Included in the top 10 most successful GPS companies in the Gurtam rating, GPS.AZ, being the exclusive distributor of the world's largest manufacturers of GPS equipment Queclink and Teltonika, as well as the manufacturer of cloud video surveillance systems for transport Howen Technologies, successfully promotes its services and solutions in the Azerbaijani market and enters the international market.

The proposed video monitoring system solves several demanded and complementary tasks at once, and within the framework of security it provides:

protection of drivers and passengers

recording video information in the archive for subsequent analysis of alarm situations and identification of violators

strengthening the legal protection of personnel and passengers

The key aspects in system integration are providing round-the-clock GPS and video-monitoring of vehicles and stationary facilities, managing and coordinating the work of company personnel, work on automating “manual” labor, introducing modern IT solutions to optimize routine processes, promoting innovative solutions on the market of the republic that contribute to rationalization and cost optimization.

As part of the project, work has begun in Uzbekistan on equipping vehicles of both legal entities and owners of private vehicles with an online tracking and video surveillance system. The company under the GOGPS.UZ brand has already connected hundreds of transport units in Tashkent and in the regions of the republic. The project also envisages the connection of vehicle fleets of a number of logistics, construction and cargo companies.