Azerbaijan to create unified register for SMEs (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. A unified register will be created for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the recently developed draft law 'On the development of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises', which has been submitted for discussion at a meeting of Azerbaijani Parliament's (Milli Majlis) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

According to the draft law, the authorized body will create a unified register, in which relevant information about micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises will be entered. The procedure for maintaining a unified register and the list of information to be included in this register will be determined by the regulations on the unified register of mentioned enterprises.

Access to information determined in accordance with Article 5.1 of the law will be carried out in accordance with Article 30.5 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan ‘On administrative proceedings’.

The regulation on the unified register of micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises will be approved by the body (structure) determined by the relevant executive authority.