Exhibitions play important role in promoting products and services manufactured by SMEs - SMBDA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Exhibitions play an important role in promoting products and services manufactured by small and medium-sized enterprises, Chairman of the Management Board of SMBDA Orkhan Mammadov said during the opening ceremony of the exhibitions, Trend reports.

Rebuild Karabakh - 2022 the Restoration, Reconstruction and Development of Karabakh the 2nd International Exhibition, Construction BakuBuild - 2022 the 27th Azerbaijan International Exhibition, Aquatherm Baku - 2022 the 14th International Exhibition Heating, ventilation, air conditioning, water supply, plumbing and swimming pools will be held in Azerbaijan's Baku today.

According to him, the exhibitions also serve to expand sales opportunities, establish new business ties and develop cooperation.

"The SMBDA has always supported the holding of such exhibitions, and intends to continue this tradition," he added.