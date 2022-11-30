Work is underway in connection with supply of gas from Azerbaijan to countries of South-Eastern Europe - Cavusoglu

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Work is underway in connection with the supply of natural gas from Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan to the countries of South-Eastern Europe, Trend reports on Wednesday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said this today at a briefing after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

He noted that there is an energy crisis in Europe and in the world as a whole.

"Türkiye has become the main country with a constructive role in resolving this crisis. Work is underway in connection with the supply of natural gas from Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan to the countries of South-Eastern Europe, contacts are being made in various formats, these countries have asked for Türkiye's support in this matter," Cavusoglu added.