Business communities, public sector to turn Azerbaijan into innovation center of region - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. The participation of the business community, civil society, and the public sector is of utmost importance for turning Azerbaijan into an innovative center of the region, said Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev during the Innovation Summit, Trend reports.

"While the private sector plays an important role in promoting innovation, we believe that the public sector and the government should pay attention to creating favorable conditions and tools for innovative development," said Nabiyev.

According to him, the government can play an essential role in this. In particular, three years ago, an investment holding was established. Furthermore, the government initiated transformation processes in all public enterprises.

"One of the innovation drivers is 'smart procurement', which will allow competing in innovation. The creation of citizen-centric digital platforms and services can become one of the most important innovation drivers in our country," said the minister.

According to him, the goal is to fully provide broadband Internet access throughout the country by the end of 2024.