Azerbaijan should transition to new model of innovations - investment holding

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Azerbaijan should transit to a ‘catch-up’ model in the field of innovations, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding Ruslan Alikhanov said on December 13 during the Innovation Summit in Baku, Trend reports.

"This year, Azerbaijan's GDP will exceed 110 billion manat (about $64.7 billion), and we are advancing quite quickly. Today, Azerbaijan's GDP growth is at 5.2 percent, and the poverty rate is actually below five percent," Alikhanov noted.

According to him, Azerbaijan Investment Holding pays special attention to research and development. So, for example, a Unified Information System was created, which monitors all the key parameters of the work of state enterprises on a monthly and weekly basis.

He stressed that the companies included in the Azerbaijan Investment Holding gained positive financial results.