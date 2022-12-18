Agreement on electricity supply to bring new economic benefits - European Commissioner

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The agreement on the supply of electricity will bring new economic and social benefits, European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi tweeted, Trend reports.

He noted that as part of the European Investment Plan worth 17 billion euros, the European Commission, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Romania and Hungary signed the Memorandum of Understanding on the implementation of Black Sea energy submarine cable.

"I am always happy when I see how our plans are coming true. As we connect for the benefit of all, we bring mutual economic and social benefits. Europe delivers!" the tweet said.