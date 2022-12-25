Azerbaijan preparing territorial planning documents for settlements in Karabakh (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 24 December 2022 14:42)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. Documents on territorial planning of 43 settlements in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh are being prepared, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev said, Trend reports.

Guliyev made the remark at a conference dedicated to the "1st State Program of the Great Return" to the Azerbaijani liberated territories.

He also noted that within the implementation of the measures provided for by the "1st State Program of the Great Return" to the Azerbaijani liberated territories, at the initial stage, spatial planning documents are being developed for 7 cities (out of 100 - 8 cities, 8 settlements and 84 villages) and for 36 settlements and villages, which makes up 43 settlements in general.

According to him, the foundation of the villages of Khydyrly, Kangarli and Sarijali of the Aghdam district was laid by the head of state on October 4, 2022.

"It is planned to design 38 settlements, including the city of Lachin, as well as 37 settlements and villages in 2023, in 2024 - 19 settlements. Of the settlements to be restored at the second stage, 37 are planned to be designed in 2025-26," Guliyev added.