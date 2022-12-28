Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company holds auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. An auction on the placement of bonds of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC was held in the administrative building of the company, Trend reports.

A total of 100,000 bonds worth $100 million with a nominal value of $1,000 each and a circulation period of 5 years, were placed at an annual rate of 6 percent.

It was noted that the main goal of the bond placement is to expand the activity of the company and develop the shipping sector.

The placement underwriter was PASHA Kapital CJSC.

The income on the bonds will be paid twice a year, every 6 months.