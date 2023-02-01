Azerbaijan talks number of residents of Aghdam Industrial Park

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. A total of 12 business entities were granted resident status in Azerbaijan's Agdam Industrial Park, and 3 entrepreneurs were granted non-resident status, said Chairman of Azerbaijan's Economic Zones Development Agency Elshad Nuriyev at the press conference on results of 2022, Trend reports.

According to him, residents will invest more than 66 million manat ($38.8 million) in the industrial park and create more than 800 jobs. The first enterprises in the industrial park are more likely to start operating at the end of 2023.

Will be updated