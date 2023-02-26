Azerbaijan to open ASAN Service in Shusha soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. As citizens return to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, ASAN Service centers will start operating there, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, the first center is planned to be opened in Shusha soon.

"We also plan to establish ASAN Service centers in other regions of the liberated territories," he said.

Mehdiyev noted that plans for the Great Return of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) to the liberated territories are being fully implemented.

"Our government is restoring and building cities at its own expense," he added.

ASAN Service under the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations was established by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev No.685 dated July 13, 2012.

Azerbaijan's ASAN Service was named the Best Government Service in the World and won the Global Government Excellence Award at the 10th World Government Summit in Dubai on February 16. Previously, the Service was conferred with such international awards as United Nations Public Service Award and International Safety Award (in 2015).