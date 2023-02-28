Azerbaijan records increase in real GDP in 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Azerbaijan's real GDP has increased by 4.6 percent following the results of 2022, said Huseyn Huseynov, Head of the Department of Sustainable Development and Social Policy under the Ministry of Economy, Secretary of the National Coordination Council on Sustainable Development of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the event on the topic "Implementation of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Principles and the "Sustainable Development Report", conducted as part of the "Financing for Development" project.

According to him, per capita GDP growth accounted for 4.1 percent.

"I would also like to note that the growth of the non-oil sector in GDP amounted to 9.1 percent. Despite the negative consequences from an economic point of view of the pandemic, the second Karabakh war, and the war between Russia and Ukraine, our economy is not only recovering but also rapidly developing," he said.

He noted that, according to the International Finance Corporation, global GDP growth by the end of 2023 is going to be about 1.2 percent.

