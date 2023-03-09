Azerbaijan discloses time frame for finalization of "Investor Map"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. The finalization of the "Investor Map" to finance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the Azerbaijani economy is scheduled by November 2023, Head of the Department on Sustainable Development and Social Policy at the Ministry of Economy, Secretary of the National Coordination Council on sustainable development Huseyn Huseynov said during the presentation of the "Investor Card" for financing the SDGs of the Azerbaijani economy, Trend reports.

According to him, the second Sustainable Investment Development Forum is planned to be held on this occasion.

"We're implementing the "Investor Map" project with UNDP specialists both in Azerbaijan and abroad. The forum, which is to be held in November, will provide information about the achieved goals of this project and, overall, our commitments to achieve SDGs," Huseynov said.

Earlier, it was noted that Azerbaijan holds high-level events aimed at achieving Sustainable Development Goals. Azerbaijan has already submitted a report on the implementation of the SDGs to the UN three times, in 2017, 2019, and 2020. In the last report, the country improved its position and took 50th place.