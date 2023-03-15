Middle Corridor has great transit potential - WCO secretary general

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The Middle Corridor [Trans-Caspian International Transport Route] has great transit potential, Secretary General of the World Customs Organization (WCO) Kunio Mikuriya told reporters, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a multilateral meeting on the project to simplify the transit customs procedure on the principle of "single window" as part of the Trans-Caspian East-West-Middle Corridor.

According to him, this corridor is a good project to support the development of the countries' economies and establish cooperation.

"The transfer of document flow to the digital environment is an integral part of our cooperation, and I raised this issue last year at one of the major EU events. Representatives of the EU and organizations expressed support. We plan to involve the EBRD [European Bank for Reconstruction and Development] and WTO [World Trade Organization] tools in the development of the Middle Corridor," he said.

Mikuriya also said that the WTO will, in the next three years, consider the issue of reducing personal contacts between customs authorities and freight carriers.

"The use of blockchain technologies will accelerate the digitalization of these activities, and we will also consider the introduction of these technologies into digitalization procedures," he said.