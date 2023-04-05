BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Trading house of Kazakhstan should be opened in Baku, Deputy Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Kairat Torebayev said during the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan business forum, Trend reports.

"We see a positive contribution to the growth of trade between the countries due to the creation of a trading house in Kazakhstan. The opening of a new trading house of Azerbaijan in Almaty had a positive impact on the growth of trade," he added.

Torebayev noted that Azerbaijan is one of the countries with export-oriented products.

According to him, contracts worth $30 million and more are signed between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan every year.

"Last year, the trade turnover between the countries increased by 40 percent - up to $262 million, and from January through February 2023 - by 15 percent," he said.

The deputy minister also said that 1,170 companies with Azerbaijani capital were registered in Kazakhstan, and 145 with Kazakh capital in Azerbaijan.