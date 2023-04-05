Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 5 April 2023 10:38 (UTC +04:00)
Trading house of Kazakhstan should be opened in Baku - deputy minister

Sadraddin Aghjayev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Trading house of Kazakhstan should be opened in Baku, Deputy Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Kairat Torebayev said during the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan business forum, Trend reports.

"We see a positive contribution to the growth of trade between the countries due to the creation of a trading house in Kazakhstan. The opening of a new trading house of Azerbaijan in Almaty had a positive impact on the growth of trade," he added.

Torebayev noted that Azerbaijan is one of the countries with export-oriented products.

According to him, contracts worth $30 million and more are signed between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan every year.

"Last year, the trade turnover between the countries increased by 40 percent - up to $262 million, and from January through February 2023 - by 15 percent," he said.

The deputy minister also said that 1,170 companies with Azerbaijani capital were registered in Kazakhstan, and 145 with Kazakh capital in Azerbaijan.

