Belgrade hosts Azerbaijan-Serbia Business Forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Azerbaijan-Serbia Business Forum sponsored by Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) was held in Belgrade, Trend reports via AZPROMO.

Representatives of companies from the fields of industry, construction, tourism, education, ICT, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, as well as officials from both nations, attended the event.

Representatives of AZPROMO, the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMEs) and the Agency for the Development of Economic Zones of Azerbaijan made presentations on progress of developing cooperation between the relevant structures and business circles of the two countries at the business forum.

Presentations on the investment climate of Azerbaijan and Serbia, including promising projects implemented in those countries, were also part of the event, as well as a video about the restoration work carried out in Azerbaijan's Karabakh.

The forum continued with meetings in the B2B meetings.