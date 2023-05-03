Central Bank of Azerbaijan predicts sustainable growth of country's economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) predicts sustainable growth of the country's economy, the First Deputy Chairman of the CBA Vugar Ahmadov said during a press conference on changes in the parameters of the interest rate, Trend reports.

The CBA has raised the interest rate from 8.75 percent to nine percent. The upper limit of the interest corridor was raised from 9.75 percent to 10 percent, and the lower limit - from seven percent to 7.5 percent.

According to Ahmadov, GDP in the non-oil sector of the Azerbaijani economy will grow by six percent in 2023.

"All this will be facilitated by investment and human capital rising every year," he noted.