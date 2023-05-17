Entrepreneurs from Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan attending Caspian Agro, InterFood exhibitions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Entrepreneurs from Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan are attending the 16th Azerbaijan International Exhibition of Agricultural Products (Caspian Agro) and the 28th International Food Industry Exhibition (InterFood Azerbaijan) for the first time, Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Khayala Dadashova said, Trend reports.

Dadashova made the remark during the opening ceremonies of the exhibitions.

"All products from Nakhchivan are natural, and farmers prefer to grow more organic products. Expanding employment opportunities and improving people's welfare are among the main priorities of the Azerbaijani state. Agricultural production is one of the main factors in ensuring the country's food and nutrition security," she noted.

The 16th International Exhibition of Agricultural Products and the 28th Exhibition of the International Food Industry are being held on May 17-19 in Baku.