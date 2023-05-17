Azerbaijan, Moldova discuss new areas of joint co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Elnur Aliyev held a meeting with Dumitru Alaiba, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development and Digitalization, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

The discussions were held within the framework of the 32nd Annual Meeting of the EBRD's Board of Governors held in the Uzbek city of Samarkand.

The importance of relations between the two countries and the potential for strengthening economic partnership were mentioned at the meeting.

Moreover, great opportunities for expanding cooperation in the fields of investment, trade, energy and other areas were also highlighted.

The sides discussed the development of bilateral economic ties, the growth of trade turnover and new areas of joint activity.