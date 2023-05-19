PwC Azerbaijan unveils insights on the economic outlook and businesses' plans at the 6th Annual CEO Survey Report Launch (PHOTO)

On 18 May 2023, PwC Azerbaijan presented the 6th Annual CEO Survey findings at Four Seasons Hotel Baku. The focus is on a delicate balance between business reinvention and managing short-term pressures. The survey highlights the increasing tensions faced by the leaders as they navigate immediate challenges such as macroeconomic volatility, geopolitical uncertainty and technological disruptions whilst simultaneously transforming their businesses to adapt to long-term threats and trends.

The report offers valuable insights into how CEOs are addressing these pressing issues, emphasising the importance of empowering and engaging employees in the face of today's economic environment and long-term disruptors.

The event attracted a diverse audience, including over 100 CEOs, representatives from the embassies, the public sector and the media. Movlan Pashayev, Country Managing Partner of PwC Azerbaijan, presented the survey findings and moderated a panel discussion titled "Winning Today's Race While Running Tomorrow's." The panel featured the industry leaders, Zarina Zeynalova, CEO of Azercell, Teyba Guliyeva, CEO of Societe Generale Caspian Region, Jalal Gasimov, CEO of PASHA Holding, and Florian Sengstschmid, CEO of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board. Together, they delved into critical topics of the business environment, digitalization trends, investment strategies and sustainable practices.

Reflecting on the survey findings, Movlan Pashayev remarked: "Our survey of Azerbaijani CEOs reveals a shift in sentiment: cautious optimism for economic growth in their country while acknowledging global economic challenges. They are actively reinventing their businesses through digital transformation, diversification, and employee engagment, demonstrating resilience and adaptability in a changing landscape."

Key survey insights: