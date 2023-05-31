Central Bank of Azerbaijan working to strengthen cybersecurity in country's financial market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. The adopted "Cybersecurity Strategy in Financial Markets 2023-2026" will contribute to strengthening cybersecurity in the financial markets of Azerbaijan, Farid Osmanov, Executive Director of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), said during the second national cybersecurity Forum, Trend reports.

According to Osmanov, the purpose of the new strategy is to increase cyber resilience and strengthen information security in financial markets to ensure financial stability in the country.

"This strategy was developed as part of the Central Bank's constant attention to information security and cybersecurity issues in financial institutions. Modern innovations in digitalization of financial markets and the expansion of the availability of financial services, which were provided remotely, create risks in the field of information security," he said.

The executive director added that the CBA plans to carry out continuous measures to ensure information security in the country's financial sector.