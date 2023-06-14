Azerbaijan reveals volume of electricity produced in 5M2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. The total electricity production in Azerbaijan from January through May 2023 amounted to 11.886 million kWh, Trend reports.

The production from thermal power plants in the country accounted for 93 percent of the total electricity produced, while the remaining 7 percent fell on generation from renewable energy sources, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his Twitter page.

In particular, the production from hydro power plants in the reporting period of 2023 amounted to 672.3 million kWh, while wind power plant produced 26.4 million kWh, solar power plants - 25.4 million kWh, and a solid household waste plant - 107.3 million kWh.

Over 28.988 billion kWh of electricity was produced in 2022 in the country with an increase of 4 percent. Exports accounted for more than 3 billion kWh of electricity, while imports amounted to 137.1 million kWh.