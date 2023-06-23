FINCA Azerbaijan issued loans worth more than $1.3B over past 25 years - CEO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. FINCA [Foundation for International Community Assistance] Azerbaijan has issued loans worth more than $1.3 billion over the past 25 years, the company CEO Timothy Tarrant said at a press conference, Trend reports.

“We have always focused on working with rural entrepreneurs and rural households, and this continues to this day. We continue to focus on providing financial services mainly to these clients," Tarrant noted.

According to him, the company has served more than 600,000 clients, not counting their families, who also use their financial services.

"We have given them the opportunity to expand their business, increase their livestock, grow more crops, hire more people. We have helped more than 600,000 people improve their standard of living, improve their lives, and the lives of their families by providing greater access to financial services," the CEO pointed out.

Besides, Tarrant added that the company is the largest and most advanced microfinance service provider in the Azerbaijani market for over 25 years.

FINCA Azerbaijan is a leader in responsible finance, serving small businesses across the country with loan products to promote profitable business activity. Launched in 1998, FINCA Azerbaijan is part of FINCA Impact Finance’s global network of 16 banks and microfinance institutions, reaching more than 2.8 million clients on five continents.