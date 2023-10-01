Azerbaijan prepares for important steps in space projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Azerbaijan will actively implement new projects aimed at strengthening its role in the field of space research and technology in the coming years, former member of the European Parliament Jean-Yves Le Gallou said during a session of the Milli Majlis (Parliament), Trend reports.

"I had a chance to witness important events of Azerbaijan. This is the launch of two communication satellites - Azerspace 1 and Azerspace 2, which was a significant moment in the space sphere of Azerbaijan," the former MEP said.

He emphasized that in recent years the world has witnessed the active development of the space sphere, which shows the growing importance and interest in space research and technology, adding that yesterday morning the last satellite was successfully launched, thus emphasizing the continuous striving for new achievements in space.

The International Astronautical Congress has been held annually since 1950 under the auspices of the International Academy of Astronautics and the International Institute of Space Law, with the support of the International Astronautical Federation.

The history of the International Astronautical Congress in Azerbaijan dates back to 1973. Thus, on the initiative of national leader Heydar Aliyev, the 24th International Astronautical Congress was held in Azerbaijan on October 7-13, 1973 under the motto "Space Research - Penetration of Science and Technology", thus Baku became the first city in South Caucasus where this event was organized. And on October 25-29, 2019, Baku won the right to host the most prestigious event of the space industry for the second time at the General Assembly of the International Astronautical Federation in Washington, DC. Thus, the 74th International Astronautical Congress "Global Challenges and Opportunities: Give Space a Chance", organized by Azerbaijan's space agency Azercosmos, will be held in Baku on October 2-6, 2023.