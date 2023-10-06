Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Economy

Azerbaijan Insurers Association and Banks Association co-work on new platform

Economy Materials 6 October 2023 17:53 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan Insurers Association and Banks Association co-work on new platform

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The Association of Banks of Azerbaijan (ABA) and the Association of Insurers of Azerbaijan (ASA) have formed a large-scale platform of intensive cooperation in order to strengthen the protection of the population and business against risks of various natures in Azerbaijan, ASA executive director Elmar Mirsalayev said at the signing ceremony of the cooperation agreement, Trend reports.

"The new cooperation platform envisages the expansion of insurance coverage against existing risks related to the life, health, and property of the bank's customers and the joint development and provision of insurance products that benefit customers for this purpose. ABA and ASA have established a joint project board and formed various expert working groups to implement the cooperation," he said.

Will be updated

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more