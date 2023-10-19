Azerbaijan's Aghdam industrial park area handed over to residents

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The area of 190 hectares of the industrial park located in Azerbaijan's Aghdam has been handed over to residents, said Bashir Hajiyev, Deputy Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan, in the territories of Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

He spoke during a panel discussion going on during Caspian Construction Week.

"In Aghdam Industrial Park, the main advantage is given to the production of repair and construction materials. Residents who will work here will be able to take advantage of various benefits," Hajiyev said.

Will be updated