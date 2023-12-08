Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank addresses matter with Nakhchivanbank and its loan portfolio

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank has no plans to buy Nakhchivanbank, said Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors at Kapital Bank OJSC Farid Huseynov, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a press conference dedicated to the results of the year and strategy for 2024-2026.

On Dec. 5 it was revealed that a part of the loan portfolio of Nakhchivanbank OJSC has been transferred to Kapital Bank.Farid Huseynov noted that the bank has acquired part of Nakhchivanbank's consumer loan portfolio worth 60 million manat ($35.29 million).

"However, we can regularly negotiate the acquisition of any asset in various banking and non-banking credit organizations," he said.

