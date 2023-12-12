Azerbaijan's Agriculture Minister announces sowing areas in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. According to images taken from space, the total potential sowing area in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation is about 160,000 hectares, Azerbaijan's Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov told reporters, Trend reports.

"The study of soil composition is to be carried out and currently, land reforms of sowing plots in the territories liberated from occupation are at the final stage," he emphasized.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel