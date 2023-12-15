World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies elects AZPROMO as its Regional Director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. The Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) has been elected regional director for Central Asia of the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA), AZPROMO deputy executive director Zohrab Gadirov told reporters, Trend reports.

"AZPROMO was elected as the Association's regional director for Central Asia for the third time during the WAIPA Steering Committee elections in New Delhi," he said.

According to him, in other results, Invest India was elected president of WAIPA, while Switzerland Global Enterprise and Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Organization were elected vice-presidents of the association.

"The return of AZPROMO to the Steering Committee will allow the organization to participate in WAIPA's strategic decisions, such as acquiring and sharing international best practices in investment promotion, as well as establishing plans for joint seminars and trainings in this area," he said

