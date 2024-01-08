Azerbaijan to meet lion's share of Georgia's gas demand in 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. Azerbaijan will become the key gas supplier to Georgia in 2024, providing almost all of the latter's energy demands, Trend reports.

According to data on Georgia's natural gas reserve data, Azerbaijan will provide 3.017 billion cubic meters of gas of Georgia's total 3.217 billion cubic meters, thus accounting for 90 percent of the supplies in 2024.

The volume of gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Georgia was forecasted at 2.858 billion cubic meters in 2023.

Georgia's natural gas reserves for 2024 are estimated at 3.231 billion cubic meters, with 99.6 percent of this volume being imported.

At the same time, Russia is expected to supply 200 million cubic meters of gas.

According to the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, 2.5 billion cubic meters of gas was exported to Georgia from January through November 2023, which is 13.6 percent more compared to the same period of 2022 (2.2 billion cubic meters).

