Azerbaijan counts past-year cyberattack attempts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The State Service for Special Communications and Information Security of Azerbaijan identified 1,162 specific indicators of cyberattacks and prevented targeted cyberattacks by blocking them on the AzStateNet network and email system in 2023, Trend reports via the service.

The service noted that last year, using next-generation protective equipment applied to the AzStateNet network, 911.4 million malicious links were blocked.

Additionally, 7.46 million online documents with malicious content were blocked through the central antivirus system, and 103,650 through the 'Sandbox' protection system.

"At the same time, 186 fake domains similar to the domains of government institutions (gov.az) were identified. Plans to use the names of government institutions in specific cyberattacks were prevented, and hundreds of attempted cyberattacks were thwarted," the service added.

Previously, in 2022, over two million malicious and phishing e-mails sent to Azerbaijani state institutions were blocked and prevented from being delivered to the institutions.

