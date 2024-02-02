Eastern Zangazur-Nakhchivan-Kars transport setup to play key for TITR dev't - ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The establishment of the Eastern Zangazur-Nakhchivan-Kars transportation link can become a key component of the region's transport network, both in terms of increasing the capacity of the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route—TITR) and strengthening regional integration activities, Fariz Aliyev from the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan said at the Brussels Global Gateway Investment Forum, Trend reports via the ministry.

"Aliyev emphasized Azerbaijan's progress toward becoming a regional transit and commerce hub, as well as initiatives taken to collaborate with Middle Corridor countries. He informed the forum about the ongoing projects in the country's transport infrastructure development for the corridor, including the construction and reconstruction of roads and railways, as well as the expansion of the capacity of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars route and the importance of the Eastern Zangazur-Nakhchivan-Kars link," the ministry said.

The ministry also noted that the global supply chain is being reshaped, especially against the backdrop of geopolitical issues worldwide, and therefore, the EU is seeking to better assess the potential of the TITR as a reliable and efficient trade connection between Europe and Asia.

"The forum addressed the processes of improving infrastructure and operational activities necessary to transform the TITR, which has the potential to facilitate transportation within 15 days from the China-Kazakhstan border to the EU border, into the most modern and efficient route. Necessary investments were also discussed.

Fariz Aliyev emphasized Azerbaijan's readiness to collaborate with international financial institutions and global companies in further developing the country's transportation sector and constructing infrastructure compliant with international standards," the ministry's statement reads.

The prestigious forum held on January 29–30 was attended by representatives of Azerbaijan Railways (CJSC), Baku International Sea Trade Port (CJSC), and Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (CJSC).

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel