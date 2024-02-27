Azerbaijan foresees boost in Middle Corridor's transit capacity, thanks to Zangezur Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The implementation of the Zangezur Corridor project will expand the capacity of the Middle Corridor by 8-10 million tons per year, said Rahman Hummatov, Deputy Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a presentation of the Middle Corridor study compelled by the World Bank held today in Tbilisi, Georgia.

"The implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects with the participation of local companies continues in Azerbaijan's liberated territories. Investing in the roads and railways in Karabakh to restore historical links is a priority, involving the establishment of communication links. This initiative will create great opportunities for the development of the transport and logistics sector and will be part of the Middle Corridor. From this standpoint, the Zangezur Corridor project will significantly reduce the distance, leading to a substantial increase in annual output capacity. According to estimates, it will expand the corridor capacity by 8 to 10 million tons per year. Together, we are determined to realize the full potential of the Middle Corridor, ensuring its continued success as a vital route for trade," he said.

Meanwhile, the Zangezur corridor project proposed by Azerbaijan is aimed at establishing a transportation link between the main territory of Azerbaijan and its exclave, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, passing through the territory of Armenia.

This project emerged in the course of the agreements outlined in the trilateral statement signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia on the outcome of the Second Karabakh War in 2020.

One of the elements of the document reaffirmed Armenia's readiness to ensure the security of the transport links with Nakhchivan, facilitating the free movement of people, vehicles, and goods in both directions.