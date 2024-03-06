Association in Azerbaijan leans forward women entrepreneurs in regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The Azerbaijan Women's Entrepreneurship Development Association (AQSIA) has offered start-up funding to 700 women entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan's regions, Trend reports.

AQSIA Chairwoman Sakina Babayeva said this at the "Women's Solidarity and Innovative Future for the Green World" event in Baku, dedicated to the development of women's entrepreneurship.

"To date, AQSIA has coordinated around 2,000 events and 150 craft exhibitions. The association has also entered into 40 memoranda, executed 15 international and 10 local grant projects, conducted over 330 seminars, and furnished startup capital to 700 women entrepreneurs in various regions of Azerbaijan," she emphasized.

Will be updated

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel