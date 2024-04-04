Azerbaijan seeks to develop Caspian Sea's joint environmental monitoring - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Azerbaijan proposes to plan and implement joint environmental monitoring in the Caspian Sea, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Umayra Taghiyeva said, Trend reports.

She made a remark during the five-sided meeting of leading officials of the Prosecutor Generals' Offices of the Caspian littoral states held in Baku.

"In the last three years, approximately 20.211 million fish fry, including 1.771 million sturgeon fry, have been released into the Caspian Sea and other inland water bodies. Regular expeditions with the research vessel Alif Hajiyev of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources are carried out to assess the environmental situation in the Republic of Azerbaijan's part of the Caspian Sea, study biological resources and the hydrological condition of the sea, and determine the possible negative impact on the marine environment," she said.

According to her, the ministry is ready to share the monitoring data collected during these expeditions with all interested parties.

"At the same time, we propose to plan and implement joint environmental monitoring in the Caspian Sea," she added.

To note, Baku is hosting a five-sided meeting of the heads of the Prosecutor General's Offices of the Caspian littoral states.

The event is also attended by Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, high-ranking officials of the Prosecutor Generals' Offices of Azerbaijan and Caspian littoral states, as well as other seniors.

