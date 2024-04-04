Caspian Sea possesses huge natural resources - Kazakh deputy prosecutor general

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The Caspian Sea is a source of immeasurable natural riches, the Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Zhandos Umiraliyev said, Trend reports.

He made a remark during the five-sided meeting of senior officials of the Prosecutor Generals' Offices of the Caspian littoral states in Baku.

"The Caspian Sea is a source of enormous natural wealth that serves as a reminder of the need to treat nature with care and responsibility. We're dealing with complex environmental issues. Global warming, sea-level changes and decline, industrial and oil development, and excessive sprouting are all on the horizon. We are aware of these and are willing to collaborate to find effective solutions," he said.

According to him, the prosecution authorities of the Caspian littoral countries are of particular importance in this context.

"We have a suitable mandate that allows us not only to enforce the rule of law in the sphere of environmental preservation but also to contribute to the creation and implementation of novel ways to protect it. This will necessitate the integration of knowledge and expertise, as well as the development of collaborative efforts. Finally, they must ensure the long-term viability of this distinctive ecosystem. I am convinced that we will be able to offer an example of successful interstate collaboration in the area of environmental responsibility," he added.

To note, Baku is hosting a five-sided meeting of the heads of the prosecutor generals of the Caspian littoral states.

The event is also attended by Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, high-ranking officials of the Prosecutor Generals' Offices of Azerbaijan and the Caspian littoral states, as well as other persons.

