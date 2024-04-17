AccessBank joins UN Global Compact

AccessBank, a leading financial institution dedicated to sustainable development and responsible business practices, proudly announces its official membership in the United Nations Global Compact. This significant step reinforces AccessBank's commitment to advancing sustainable development goals and embracing ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles across its operations.

The UN Global Compact stands as the largest international initiative engaging businesses in sustainable development efforts, fostering a global partnership between the public and private sectors. AccessBank's participation underscores its dedication to promoting sustainability and responsible corporate citizenship on a global scale.

By joining the UN Global Compact, AccessBank commits to uphold the ten principles of the Global Compact, which encompass human rights, environmental responsibility, labor standards, and anti-corruption efforts. Furthermore, the Bank is committed to implementing the 17 sustainable development goals outlined in the UN Sustainable Development Strategy, with a focus on achieving these objectives by 2030.

As a member of the UN Global Compact, AccessBank reaffirms its dedication to protecting human rights throughout its operations and business relationships, fostering a supportive and inclusive work environment that adheres to international standards. Additionally, the Bank pledges to implement measures aimed at environmental preservation and pollution prevention, while actively combatting corruption in all its forms.

“Our membership in the UN Global Compact underscores our dedication to sustainable development and social responsibility. We are confident that integrating these principles into our strategy will not only enhance our risk management capabilities but also generate significant value for our customers, employees, and society as a whole. We take great pride in our contribution to the global endeavor for a more responsible and sustainable world”, said Davit Tsiklauri, Chairman of the Management Board of AccessBank.

