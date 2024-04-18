Middle Corridor stands as crucial project within interconnectivity framework - CICA's SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. The Middle Corridor stands as crucial project within interconnectivity framework, the Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Kairat Sarybay said during a briefing, Trend reports.

"The concept of interconnectedness is very important. Conflicts and the pandemic have put interconnectedness to the test severely.

The Middle Corridor is a very important project in this vein. The participants in this project have a strategic approach. The essential components of interconnection are diversity and competition," he said.

According to him, Azerbaijan pays special attention to the theme of interconnectivity and will continue to develop this direction.

To note, the Middle corridor links the container rail freight networks of China and the European Union countries through Central Asia, the Caucasus, Türkiye, and Eastern Europe.

A multilateral multimodal transportation infrastructure links ferry terminals on the Caspian and Black Seas with the railway systems of China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Poland.

The middle corridor facilitates increased cargo traffic from China to Türkiye, as well as to European countries and in the opposite direction.

A route train along this corridor delivers cargo from China to Europe in an average of 20–25 days, and this is one of the main advantages of this transport corridor.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel