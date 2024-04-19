AccessBank expands regional presence with new ranch in Masalli (PHOTO)

AccessBank, a leading financial institution in Azerbaijan, has furthered its commitment to fostering entrepreneurial activity and enhancing financial accessibility with the opening of its 19th regional branch in Masalli. This expansion marks a significant milestone in AccessBank's mission to provide essential financial services to communities across the country, particularly in the southeast region.

The newly inaugurated Masalli branch offers a comprehensive range of financial solutions designed to cater to the diverse needs of its clients. These services include loan facilities, deposit options, plastic card issuance, money transfers, currency exchange, and more.

This strategic expansion aligns with AccessBank's overarching Development Strategy, which emphasizes the importance of expanding its regional presence and delivering exceptional banking services nationwide.

"Our bank's strategic development agenda places significant emphasis on expanding our presence in Azerbaijan's regions and delivering top-tier banking services. We are proud to announce the opening of our first regional branch in Masalli, marking a milestone as our branch count rises to 33. This expansion underscores our commitment to serving diverse communities. Under this initiative, we plan to launch additional branches across various regions throughout the year," stated Davit Tsiklauri, Chairman of the Management Board of AccessBank.

The establishment of the Masalli branch not only underscores AccessBank's dedication to serving local communities but also represents a significant step in its ongoing efforts to bolster the country's entrepreneurial landscape and supporting micro, small, and medium-sized businesses. Through strategic expansion initiatives and a customer-centric approach, AccessBank continues to play a pivotal role in advancing financial inclusion and sustainable development across Azerbaijan.

AccessBank, a pioneer in the microfinancing market, has been providing services to small and medium-sized enterprises since 2002. The Bank's shareholders include the Asian Development Bank, the European Investment Bank, the International Finance Corporation, and other international organizations and investment funds. With 33 branch offices, including 14 in Baku and 19 in regions, AccessBank continues to offer accessible financing options for MSMEs. For more detailed information on the branh offices, please follow: http://bit.ly/accessbank-filiallar

*AccessBank CJSC operates under license No. 245 dated 25 October 2002, issued by the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The bank's Head Office is located at 3 Tbilisi avenue, Yasamal district, Baku city.