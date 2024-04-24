Azerbaijan intends to undertake business trip to Russia's Bashkortostan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Azerbaijan plans to make a business trip to Bashkortostan, Deputy Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Tural Hajili said during the Azerbaijan-Bashkortostan Business Forum held in Baku, Trend reports.

Hajili noted that trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia increased by 12 percent in the first quarter of this year.

"I believe that a business mission to the Republic of Bashkortostan will be organized within the framework of the agreements reached during this forum," he said.

Will be updated

